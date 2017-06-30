Venus Williams 'At Fault' In Car Crash That Led To Fatality, Police Say

Police said Venus Williams was “at fault” in a deadly car crash this month in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In a report that authorities released on Thursday, police allege the tennis player was traveling around 5 miles per hour when she failed to yield the right of way to another driver in an intersection.

Linda Barson, 68, told police she had a green light when Williams’ car cut in front of her, and she was unable to avoid hitting the star’s sport utility vehicle.

Barson’s husband, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was in the passenger seat and sustained a head injury. He was taken to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.

Williams’ lawyer Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that the tennis player had entered the intersection on a green light.

“This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” he said.

In a statement to CNN, Linda Barson’s lawyer Michael Steinger said his client was “suffering intense grief.” He added that Barson’s husband underwent multiple surgeries while in the hospital for 14 days.

The police report came out just days before Williams was due to compete in Wimbledon, a grand slam tournament she has won five times.