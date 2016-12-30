Watch These Brave Souls Play 'Never Have I Ever' With Their Parents

Playing “Never Have I Ever” is all fun and games until you decide to play it with your parents. Then, it’s bound to get a little awkward.

In the BuzzFeed video above, brave parents and their grown children put each other on the spot, answering questions about drug use, skinny dipping and porn.

Let’s just say they learn a lot about each other by the end of the game.

“I feel like I know everything about her,” one daughter says of her mom. “You watch porn ― that was weird!”

“Everybody has!” the moms says.

“Yeah, but it’s still weird when it’s your mom.”

Fair enough. Watch the clip above to see how the whole game plays out.