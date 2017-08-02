WEDDINGS
08/02/2017 03:59 pm ET

Victoria's Secret Model Vita Sidorkina Wore The Same Gorgeous Wedding Dress Two Ways

Zuhair Murad designed the glamorous gown.

By Kelsey Borresen

Victoria’s Secret model Vita Sidorkina married millionaire property developer Valerio Morabito on Italy’s Amalfi Coast on Saturday, and by all accounts it was a fairytale celebration: 

At first glance, it may seem that the Russian model wore two different gowns for the occasion ― a voluminous dress for the church ceremony at the Ravello Cathedral and a more streamlined one for the reception at the Belmond Hotel Caruso that followed. But really, it was the same convertible long-sleeved lace gown by designer Zuhair Murad, worn two different ways.

With a floor-sweeping silk skirt:

Just look how it moves!

And without:

Honestly, it looks stunning either way.

“Special thanks to @zuhairmuradofficial for designing my dream dress,” the bride, who has also appeared in Sports Illustrated, wrote on Instagram.

Below, more photos from the dreamy weekend: 

Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, HuffPost

