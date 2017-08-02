Victoria’s Secret model Vita Sidorkina married millionaire property developer Valerio Morabito on Italy’s Amalfi Coast on Saturday, and by all accounts it was a fairytale celebration:
At first glance, it may seem that the Russian model wore two different gowns for the occasion ― a voluminous dress for the church ceremony at the Ravello Cathedral and a more streamlined one for the reception at the Belmond Hotel Caruso that followed. But really, it was the same convertible long-sleeved lace gown by designer Zuhair Murad, worn two different ways.
With a floor-sweeping silk skirt:
Just look how it moves!
And without:
Honestly, it looks stunning either way.
“Special thanks to @zuhairmuradofficial for designing my dream dress,” the bride, who has also appeared in Sports Illustrated, wrote on Instagram.
Below, more photos from the dreamy weekend:
H/T PopSugar
CONVERSATIONS