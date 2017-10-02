(VIDEO) 100% Digital Ad Viewability ‘Very Hard To Deliver,’ Says Hemnet Service’s Peter Brodersen

COLOGNE – The shift in digital ad transactions in Sweden from insertion orders to programmatic deals has been “quite dramatic” and, as in other markets, transparency is a big challenge. “The publisher side is starting to get in sync with programmatic and understand the change that’s apparent for the moment,” says Peter Brodersen, Programmatic Manager at Hemnet Service NHS AB.

Hemnet is an online marketplace for home buyers and sellers in Sweden, boasting 2.8 million unique weekly visitors and 2.5 million daily searches. It uses PubMatic’s supply side platform so it’s compatible with a variety of demand-side platforms.

Marketer concerns in Sweden are closely tied to their campaign type, Brodersen says in this interview with Beet.TV at the DMEXCO advertising and media trade show.

“It depends on if it’s a branded campaign or a performance campaign. When they talk branding they are looking for viewability.”

While most advertisers would prefer 100% viewability, “that’s very hard to deliver” so Hemnet aims for 70% to 80%.

“Within performance that’s not the big question. It’s more on CPM or return on investments,” says Brodersen. “But with branding the big talk is about viewability.”

With direct sales, transparency wasn’t an issue. He describes Hemnet’s supply side platform as “like an extra ad server for us to handle all of the impressions.”

Brodersen would welcome more of a consensus between buyers and sellers “because today there’s so many strategies and ways to sell programmatic or RTB.

“So if we could get a little bit closer to a standard and get closer to the buy side to understand and develop together best practices on campaigns” both sides would benefit greatly, he adds.

This video is part a series that examines programmatic from both the seller and the buyer perspective. It is presented by PubMatic. For more videos from the series, please visit this page.