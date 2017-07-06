There’s no manual on how to be a good kisser, yet it’s so important because it can hugely affect your love life. Once you press your lips against another person’s lips, chemistry takes over.

In this video, I share with you the 3 steps to step-up your kissing game:

- Discover the importance of soft and moisturized lips

- Learn how to feel the tongue terrain out with caress

- The best pratices on where to place your hands

- And, much much more…

On this #InternationalKissingDay, give some extra smooches to someone special in your life. Kissing is important in the beginning of the courtship as it is in a relationship. Think of kissing as creating your own sensual dance of the lips that could lead to that next step or not.