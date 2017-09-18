(VIDEO) 4C, Mediaocean Integration Aligns Social & TV Ad Buying

They have traditionally been regarded as distinct channels for advertiser strategy, but the worlds of social media and TV are now coming closer together.

4C Insights, whose product suite already let advertisers buy ads on social media in sync with TV play-outs, has partnered with Mediaocean, the software platform for media buyers, to enable the integration.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, 4C strategic operations SVP Seif Hamid explains the deal will manifest across both of 4C’s main products:

Prisma, for social – “Advertisers will be able to seamlessly manage their budgets across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and LiknedIn through the 4C platform.”

Spectra, for TV – “Clients will be able to seamlessly ingest their committed upfront inventory, allocate using advanced audience data science and then return that back to Mediaocean.”

Effectively, the partnership gives marketers a single place to manage and see the performance of social media campaigns alongside those of traditional and digital channels, whilst also giving media buyers audience recommendations for TV ad campaigns. Both elements are in pilot now and will be launched broadly in Q4 2017.

Says Hamid: “They’ve built very vibrant ecosystem. We bring a unique integration to that ecosystem. We’re the first to integrate social and TV.”

Earlier this year, 4C already launched 4C TV Planner, combining data for social, TV ad occurrence and offline attributes in to audience recommendations.

