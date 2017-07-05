(VIDEO) Addressable TV Market Will Double This Year, Troiano Says

CANNES — The market for addressable TV, the practice of using data to digitally target TV viewers over connected devices, could double this year, says one leader working in the space.

Speaking with Beet.TV in this video interview, Cross MediaWorks CEO Nick Troiano says the technology is rolling out well in local TV, and will eventually go large in national.

“I think we will see nearly 50% to 100% year-over-year in addressable television, because the solution works,” Troiano says.

“If you’re using data to deliver the right ad to the right person … that’s what advertising agencies need and want. We are very bullish on the addressable marketplace.”

Troiano is the former CEO of advanced TV advertising company BlackArrow, whose acquisition by Cross MediaWorks in 2015 also made Troiano CEO of the group. Cross MediaWorks serves as a holding group:

Today, addressable is being switched on by several operators, but the available inventory is mostly confined to the mere two minutes per hour available to local cable companies.

“Today, it’s the two minutes,” Troiano concedes. “But I do see a movement toward national for addressable – whether that’s in one year, two years or three years.

“The truth is, the infrastructure in the industry, in my view, isn’t ready for true national addressable at scale.”

So Troiano says his company is implementing the “building blocks” required for an eventual national roll-out.

His company provides a software-as-a-service solution that powers addressable TV initiatives from Charter and LibertyGlobal, making Cross MediaWorks deployed in 65mn homes, Troiano says.