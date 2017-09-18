(VIDEO) Bing Wants To Help Ad Buyers Find Holiday Shoppers, Sirich Says

COLOGNE — Finding shoppers these days can be hard. But the world’s number-two search engine wants to help advertisers better understand buyers, nonetheless.

“We have a large platform we refer to as Bing Shopping Campaigns,” says Steve Sirich, general manager for Bing Ads Marketing, in this video interview with Beet.TV.

“It’s an opportunity for retail advertisers to really go after consumers that are very interested in transacting. We offer that platform, for advertisers to transact and work with us directly, and really move their inventory through the holiday selling season, and in an efficient way as well.”

Bing is a distant second for search share. But the search environment overall is large. Bing Shopping Campaigns help advertisers better show off product ads, and provide product-level campaign insights.

Sirich was speaking at DMEXCO, the ad industry gathering where he was also speaking on stage about the application of AI, bots and cognitive computing in marketing.

