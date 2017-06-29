(VIDEO) Cannes' Got the Dealing, a Music Video by Terence Kawaja

Last week at the Cannes Festival of Creativity, we collaborated with adtech/media advisor/banker Terence Kawaja of LUMA Partners on his annual video round-up of the goings on during the Festival. Here’s how Terry frames the video project:

Cannes Lions is the world’s leading advertising festival that celebrates the best creative. The long time agency-centric event has increasingly attracted publishers, marketers and technology intermediaries to discuss the future of media and advertising.