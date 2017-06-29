Andy Plesser, Contributor Founder, Beet.TV

(VIDEO) Cannes' Got the Dealing, a Music Video by Terence Kawaja

06/29/2017 06:35 pm ET

Last week at the Cannes Festival of Creativity, we collaborated with adtech/media advisor/banker Terence Kawaja  of LUMA Partners on his annual video round-up of the goings on during the Festival.  Here’s how Terry frames the video project:

Cannes Lions is the world’s leading advertising festival that celebrates the best creative. The long time agency-centric event has increasingly attracted publishers, marketers and technology intermediaries to discuss the future of media and advertising.

The aggregation of senior executives has also provided a unique opportunity to conduct corporate development deal making. This video is our way to acknowledge the latter while paying homage to the festival’s original purpose with a little creative of our own.

