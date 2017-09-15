(VIDEO) DMEXCO Co-Founder Christian Muche: Big Growth Of Global Expo ‘Happened Naturally’

COLOGNE –Tens of thousands of attendees, one million square feet of floor space inhabited by 1,100 exhibitors and 18 different conference stages. Navigating DMEXCO 2017 efficiently in just two days can be a real challenge.

“We’ve reached a level where we always wanted to be from the beginning on,” says Christian Muche, Co-Founder of the global digital marketing exposition. “I think the level of quality, which is the key word for us, is exceptional.”

The challenge is in the form of having to decide how to allocate two days across a spectrum of topics and personalities.

“That makes it I think very efficient for everybody, but also very difficult over two days you have to choose what you listen for and where you can enter sessions and listen to people,” says Muche. “But the variety of offers to our industry I think is exceptional.”

The success of another DMEXCO can’t be understated in a year when events like the Cannes Lions festival seemed to have reached a tipping point of sorts.

“We never said we need to reach, let’s say, 100,000 visitors in so many years. We’ve never said we reach a couple million square feet of floor space. It’s just happened naturally in terms of how the business is growing, how our industry is growing.”

Some of the growth has come as the result of DEMXCO adapting each year to “new market players who jump into our business more and more from outside of our ecosystem,” Muche adds, citing companies in the Internet of Things space as one example.

He shares credit for the success of the event with its many and varied participants, which have made it a priority to trek to Cologne each year amid a slew of digital marketing events from which to choose.

“This is impressive but it all depends on the involvement of our partners. So it depends on that they engage their leadership to come to Cologne and to go on stage and share their visions.”

