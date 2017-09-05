Video: Do You Think Science & Religion Can Coexist?

SoulPancake, a popular YouTube channel, recently asked me to participate in a discussion with other faith leaders about the environment. That was something I could not pass up.
The interviewer is Zach Anner, a self-proclaimed "climate change idiot" who is on a mission to, “find out what the hell climate change is and what people across America are doing (or not doing) about it!”
In this Earth Your While adventure, Zach talks with a Rabbi, an Imam, and a Reverend about their religion's perspective on caring for the environment.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS