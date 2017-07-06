[Video] Do's and Don’ts of Online Dating: Part 1

This post was originally published via Michelle G on July 6, 2017.

If you’ve been getting your feet wet in the online dating world, then you’ve probably noticed that there are several different platforms to choose from. Some are paid, some are free and most are very specific to the audience they want to cater to.

Discovering the right one for you takes time, but once you settle down with one or two that feels appropriate for you, the next thing to think about is choosing the right people to engage with.

Tons of people use online dating looking for legitimate connections, but just like in real world connecting and dating, not everyone has the best intentions in mind. This is where personal safety, caution and responsibility come in. You’ve got to take care of yourself.

Take full accountability for your personal security starting with performing outside research on the people you meet instead of relying on the dating platform to do the work for you.

In this video, I share with you the top dos and don’ts when online dating including:

- How to know if your exciting new connection is right for you or not.

- Smartest steps to take before ever agreeing to meet in person.

- Safety precautions my top clients take before meeting someone in person