(VIDEO) Ecommerce Joins Other Verticals In Embracing Guaranteed Programmatic Deals: The New York Times’ Sara Badler

Retailers and ecommerce companies have joined verticals like high-end fashion and luxury in embracing programmatic digital advertising buys, increasingly attracted by audience guarantees. “Ecommerce has definitely grown into a major business,” says The New York Times Director of Programmatic Advertising, Sara Badler.

Under Badler’s direction, the Times is making a major push to expand its programmatic ad offerings across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, as Digiday reports. In this interview with Beet.TV, she explains what ecommerce advertisers are looking for and how private marketplace deals are meeting their needs.

Ecommerce will be a particular focus of attention at the DMEXCO 2017 advertising and media trade show scheduled for Sept. 13 and 14 in Cologne, Germany.

“Ecommerce is everywhere,” Badler observes. As a global publisher, “we have inventory everywhere. So it’s a way for us to work globally with a lot of marketers.”

Like other verticals, retailers know their audiences well and have been moving into various types of programmatic ad buying, according to Badler. And they find audience guarantees a welcome option when doing private marketplace deals.

“When you set up a private marketplace deal, you’re doing a one-to-one. The client saying ‘this is exactly who I want’ and knowing exactly what inventory they’re getting, and layering on the data and hope that’s the person. Now you can actually do that ahead of time and guarantee that inventory.”

