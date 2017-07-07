Video Features Americans Sharing Why the 52-Year Promise of Medicaid is Critical to Their Lives

“This is Medicaid” video: The Promise of Medicaid, featuring Americans who either rely on Medicaid or care for people who rely on Medicaid to live supported, fulfilling and independent lives.

“Over a half century ago, Americans made a promise to care for their own – people who never thought they’d need to ask for help. We won’t leave them behind.”

From the 40 percent of babies born with support from Medicaid, to people living with disabilities, brain trauma or mental illnesses, to seniors seeking supports in their homes or long term care in nursing homes, Medicaid is an American value in action.

Earlier this year, nonprofit organizations from across Minnesota made a commitment to fight against the large cuts and radical changes to Medicaid as proposed in the US Senate health care bill and the US House bill.

To that end, we have been engaging Minnesotans and holding community conversations designed to educate Minnesotans about how they, their families and their neighbors rely on this critical health care support, and what they can do to stop the proposed changes.

This is Medicaid supporting organizations:

AARP Minnesota, Allina Health, Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Association of Community Mental Health Providers, Care Providers, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Catholic Health Association of Minnesota, Children’s Minnesota, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, Jewish Community Relations Council, LeadingAge Minnesota, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers, Minnesota Budget Project, Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, Minnesota Hospital Association, Minnesota Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, NAMI Minnesota, Portico Healthnet, Safety Net Coalition and The Arc Minnesota.

Medicaid basics:

In any given month, Medicaid served 33 million children, 27 million adults (mostly in low-income working families), 6 million seniors, and 10 million persons with disabilities, according to Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates.

Children account for more than two-fifths of Medicaid enrollees but less than one-fifth of Medicaid spending. Only slightly more than one-fifth of Medicaid enrollees are seniors or persons with disabilities, but because they need more (and more costly) health care services, they account for nearly half of Medicaid spending.

Medicaid covers more than 60 percent of all nursing home residents and 40 percent of costs for long-term care services and supports.

For many adults, Medicaid is often the only route to affordable coverage. That’s especially true for older adults, people with disabilities, workers in low-wage jobs with no benefits, and people experiencing mental illnesses.

Through Medicaid, Americans have access to health coverage and care, including doctor’s visits and nursing home care, and community services in their homes like Meals on Wheels, personal care assistance and much more to maintain their independence and live fulfilling lives.

About This is Medicaid:

This is Medicaid” is a coalition of nonprofit organizations from across Minnesota that formed to protect Medicaid from harmful changes and funding cuts. The organizations advocate for or directly serve people who access health care and supports through Medicaid.

