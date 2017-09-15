Video Game Design Doesn't Sell Video Games

What elements are the most important to you in a game to retain the players' interest? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Andy Schatz, owner of Pocketwatch Games, Tooth and Tail, Indie since 2005, on Quora:

I’ll let you in on a secret: Game design doesn’t sell games. Art, sound, characters, the experience of playing the game is what makes people fall in love.

But game design is what keeps them around. Games that generate active communities of players usually offer engaging, deep systems that satisfy a variety of different desires: role playing, social interaction, intellectual challenges.

Our latest game, Tooth and Tail, was originally built as a multiplayer-only game. One thing we’ve observed with other mp-only games is that if there’s a perception that the player community is small, then no one wants to play the game. They don’t want to invest money or time into a game that no one is playing. And so that becomes a self-perpetuating problem.

So we focused on adding a panolopy of features that would alleviate a player’s concerns that the game has no value if the online community is small: split-screen, a single player Story Mode, bots, the ability to join and spectate games in progress, all allow a player ways to enjoy the game years from now, after the online community has dwindled.

The answer to your question is different for every game, but broadly, I would argue that great game design, an ability to drive word of mouth, and player communities are what keep games alive in the long run.