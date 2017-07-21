VIDEO: Icons of Brazilian feminist funk

Catesby Holmes, The Conversation; Clea Chakraverty, The Conversation; Fabrice Rousselot, The Conversation, and Stephan Schmidt, The Conversation
At first, there may seem to be little that’s feminist about Carioca funk, the electronic dance music of Rio de Janeiro’s poor favelas. Most MCs are men, and when women rap, their lyrics tend to echo that sexually explicit and sometimes violent style: sex, drugs and guns. Hardly empowering, right?
Think – and listen – again. These are the bold women changing the sound of Brazilian favela funk.
