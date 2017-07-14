(VIDEO) IPG, GroupM & Dentsu Agency Leads Explore Data Taxonomy And The Mobile Revolution

CANNES — Mobile is one of the biggest forces shaping digital marketing, marketers are challenged to agree common data standards, and advertising can enjoy a healthy future where commerce is taking place.

Those were some of the conclusions of a panel of ad agency technology executives, who debated the topics in a session recorded by Beet.TV.

In the panel, the quartet spoke about the problem of inconsistent data taxonomies and how advertisers can make hay where consumers are already buying.

IPG Mediabrands chief data and marketing technology officer Arun Kumar:

“When I say an audience segment is ‘somebody who is interested in fashion’, am I defining it the same way across these different datasets, are the taxonomies similar? If they are not, then, even if it’s deterministic, it fails, because I’m actually not reaching the audience I think I am.

“How quickly do you refresh this data? If my data is a year old, should I really be using that or not?”

GroupM North America CEO Brian Lesser:

“We’ll never get to a category standard because the industry thrives on information asymmetry – everybody wants to know more than their competitor.

“We have to tell (clients) things they don’t already know about their own consumer but also model out their potential consumer. You’re seeing a cottage industry crop up to answer these questions.”

Dentsu Aegis Network product and innovation president Doug Ray:

“The mobile device is the gateway to people’s passions. We can instantaneously learn about a product, the price and buy that product at that moment in time. If there’s one thing that will continue to transform the way our clients market, it will be mobile.”

