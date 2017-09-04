Video Is Increasingly Modernising Content Marketing: Here Are Reasons

Video has been a dependable source of driving customers; it is becoming more useful than it was in the past. Then before, the impact of video in the analysis, marketing and in promoting contents has soured.

According to Cisco, “it would take an individual more than 5 million years to watch the amount of video that will cross global IP networks each month in 2021. Every second, a million minutes of video content will cross the network by 2021”.

People will tend to view the video in understanding issues as time goes on. What this infers is that content marketing will become increasingly yielding when the video is used. If you noticed that people are now giving credence to watching Youtube and Facebook videos.

Over the years, the video has been a source of content promotion and has evolved into a dependable advertisement and promotion of every business. Startups are now relying on the usage of video.

I interviewed an official of a travel firm that uses video as a means of explaining what people will meet when they go on tourism to some particular places. I deduced that using video for promotion gives an in-depth view of what is promoted.

While you are thinking about the importance of Vlogs, videos on YouTube and other social media, below points will show you why you need to introduce videos into your content promotion.

#1 Video Is Good For SEO

Google loves videos, says LiisHainla. Using video in your materials drives more traffic to your platform and increases the time user spends on your site. The moment users stay longer on your platform; it increases your visibility on Google and other search engines.

#2 Video Is Deep In Explanation

Video explains profoundly than writing. It gives viewers in-depth views of what is explained. These days, animated videos are useful for solving issues. Startups use it every time to explain their platforms and what they offer. You can employ this service to get your users informed of what you do.

#3 Good Return

Dependent on video as a means of promotion yields a very high return on investment. Statistics say 76% of businesses using videos have an excellent return on investment.

Video build trusts of your business in users. When users see that you use video to explain things, they feel you cater for them, and want to depend on what you offer.

#4 Mobile Users Watch Videos A lot

Mobile users watch the video a lot. In a report, Youtube confirms mobile video viewing rises 100% every year. Since there are more mobile users than Desktop, using video will increase users and get your business going.

Conclusion