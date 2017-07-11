(VIDEO) MasterCard Automated Advertising Panel Debates Future Of Ad Outcomes (full session)

CANNES — What do executives at the bleeding edge of marketing strategy think about the way the business is changing?

That was the main question on the lips of moderator Jay Sears, the SVP of MasterCard’s advertising intelligence, when he chaired a panel discussion on the topic on the shores of the Cannes Lions festival of creativity.

In The Mastercard Automated Advertising Panel, Sears questioned a line-up of agency leaders:

IPG Mediabrands chief data and marketing technology officer Arun Kumar

Dentsu Aegis Network product and innovation president Doug Ray

Hearts & Science CEO Scott Hagedorn

GroupM North America CEO Brian Lesser

In this enlightening, 46-minute recording of the panel, they touch on a variety of topics, including:

What they have learned from the promotion of data-savvy leadership through agency ranks.

How brands should pivot to target marketing outcomes, not proxies for those outcomes.

Why advertisers should downgrade marketing-mix modelling and embrace customer data for better results.

How inconsistent audience data segments pose a challenge to targeting.

The changing place of brand advertising in a performance-driven world.

Enjoy the full, insight-packed video, or look out for our individual segments.

This video is from The Mastercard Automated Advertising Panel at Cannes Lions 2017. For more from the series, please visit this page.