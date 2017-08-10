(VIDEO) NBCU’s Rosen Aims To Take Audience Targeting To The Next Level

It is now two and a half years since NBCU launched its Audience Targeting Platform (ATP), a way to let advertisers use data to reach specific audiences.

In that time, the company has offered up viewing data from 22 million Comcast set-top boxes, combined with other data from first- or third-party sources, to help marketers create more refined viewer segments.

Now Mike Rosen wants to go further.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, the NBCU portfolio and sales strategy EVP explains the next step.

“As you start to unlock the value in the targeting side, how can you se the data to understand the outcome measurement?,” Rosen asks.

“So… (we’re trying) to better understand what the different outcomes are from the different campaigns. We want to make sure the KPI we get is being properly measured and optimised.”

Rosen says outcomes for data-driven campaigns vary depending on many factors. But one thing all have in common is, they are better informed.

“We moved from simply looking at age-and-gender, which was the currency of our marketplace but also the only real measurement we had to transact, to something more richer – custom segments unique to each client,” Rosen adds.

And it is no longer pocket change that is changing hands in this way. This year, NBCU said it would make $1 billion inventory available for buying using data-based, non-Nielsen methods – equivalent to a tenth of its total ad revenue take last year.

This interview was held at the Cynopsis Measurement and Data Summit in New York earlier this month.