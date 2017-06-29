(VIDEO) Nielsen Turns Up the Volume On Audio Ads

CANNES — As research continues to show growth in podcast consumption and digital music subscription continues to go from strength to strength, advertisers once more have an opportunity to embrace audio.

The prospects for radio advertising had been looking shaky. But now new advertising technology looks like helping networks benefit from the same kind of gains seen in video.

Ahead of Cannes Lions, Nielsen announced that radio station owner Westwood One would use its Nielsen Marketing Cloud and its data management platform (DMP) to help advertisers inform radio buys using offline purchase data held about listeners.

“This year, we’ve seen a growth in media clients,” said Nielsen Marketing Cloud EVP Damian Garbaccio in this video interview with Beet.TV. “We just made an announcement around Westwood One and a lot of the digital audio clients, we’re doing more in addressable television and local television.”

In the Westwood One case, the radio company will provide ad buyers with more data for targeting, including automotive, consumer packaged goods, retail and Nielsen’s radio and TV audience data.