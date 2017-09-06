Video Premiere: "Hide Me" by Ember Island

There has always been a level of escapism found within the confines of well-composed, and deeply emotional music. This is no news to the Swedish trio Ember Island, who are set to release their debut EP later this fall. The interesting twist for them however, is the concept that the group itself as an actual place where people will go to escape into music. "We want Ember Island to be a magical place,” the group says. “Everything we are creating is meant to make you feel like you have an escape, and that you can truly create whatever you want to. Ember Island is for everyone, not just for ourselves. We would like for people to make 'Ember Island' into whatever they need it to be.”

Their third single, “Hide Me,” is at its core a depiction of subtlety and restraint. The song is built around a wonderful foundation of atmospheric production with little-to-no frills, save for the beautifully composed vocals that stand as the track’s centerpiece. The slow borderline-suspenseful crescendo that makes up the song’s length is a practice in progression that drips with emotion and patience. Even the soft finger-plucked guitar that accentuates the climax is begging to be strummed a little louder, but holds its subtlety with precision.

The visual accompaniment for “Hide Me” is cinematically stunning and a perfect visual embodiment of the mellow and atmospheric nature of the song itself. The dreamscape-styled visuals ebb and flow in perfect harmony with singer Alex’s bright and airy vocals. I personally found the most stunning juxtaposition in her voice’s prominence amongst the minimalist and ambient production; beautifully depicted by her white outfit (and matching silver hair) starkly contrasting against the evergreen setting of the video. Jump cuts and manipulated time mapping complement the seemingly dream-born visualization as we bounce between a natural landscape saturated with trees and water, and the dilapidated off-white rooms that form the indoor settings. The decay within the rooms in which we find members of Ember Island are a brilliant reflection of the song’s melancholy nature and emotional timbre.

That melancholy is especially pronounced through the lyrics to “Hide Me.” The chorus pleads to an unseen partner “hide me from life,” while there are multiple references to the idea of being closed off from the world; a sense of dissociation. A brilliant depiction of the escapism Ember Island strives to manifest. At one point in the song, Alex’s words echo “I’m always leaving. The outside word doesn’t suit me. Alive, or just breathing?” It’s a heart-wrenching inquiry into one’s own life.