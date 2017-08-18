Video Premiere: "High or Low" by The Mosaics

The Mosaics are an intriguing up-and-coming psychedelic indie band popping up out of Los Angeles, California. They’ve been featured on ‘Jam In The Van’ and are promoting their newest single “High or Low” with a hilariously entertaining music video.

At its base, “High or Low” is a pure throwback to the psychedelic pop of the late 60’s and early 70’s. With its heavily effected guitar riffs and airy harmonized vocals, the track evokes the dreamy nature of acts like Pink Floyd or The Doors, should they have shed their dark and gritty undertones. The drum beat keeps us on track with its persistence, and constantly driving presence; a grounding force behind the surreal and ambient nature of the song’s melodies. There’s an intense and methodical approach to the layering of the track that can only be peeled back and digested with each listen. Their facebook page boasts them as an “LA based psych rock group that offers a mind-bending kaleidoscope of sound,” and I’d say that ‘High or Low’ is the perfect way to exemplify that description.

The video itself is like a scene taken straight out of a Judd Apatow comedy. Our main character is a mustache-clad caricature of the guy we all know at the party who takes his intoxication a little to the extreme. Opening the video is the somewhat-cliche, yet fitting shot of a Hawaiian shirt-clad stoner exiting amidst the smoke of a hot-boxed Volkswagen SYNCRO. He shakes himself loose, sips a beer, puffs on a joint, and we walk with our protagonist (or maybe antagonist?) into a summer party that’s already in full swing. It’s clear what kind of party-goer our centerpiece is as he walks through the crowd in a flurry of unsavory party fouls, including, but not limited to: plucking a beer from one guest, a joint directly from another’s mouth, peeing everywhere but in the bowl of the host’s toilet, and swatting an unsuspecting attendee in the face with a (presumably) uncooked hot dog.

We track his tale of consumption and intoxication as he progresses through the party while the editing and style of the video begins to reflect our Bacchanalian brethren’s state of mind. Overlaying shots and digitally produced double exposures relay the idea that our buddy here is slowly slipping further and further into a stupor, and the look on his face displays that all the same. By the climax of the video, our anti-hero descends into a pool and we’re introduced to the kaleidoscopic, colorful, and psychedelic nature we recognize from the genre’s past. Engulfed in multicolor waves of liquid and bubbles, the final act of the video culminates in our character rising out of the water and levitating off into the sky, much to the shock of the revelers around him; giving a literal response to the chorus’ question of “are you high or low?”