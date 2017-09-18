(VIDEO) Relevance Beats Personalization: UM Worldwide’s Stoller

COLOGNE — This was the year that a Mindshare division launched an initiative to personalize advertisements – but also when Google removed personalized ads from within Gmail.

The promise of personalized ads has rumbled on for a long time. But the work involved, and even the ethics, are still playing out for many.

UM Worldwide’s chief innovation officer is one agency exec who remains bearish on the idea.

“It’s one thing to make ads personalized – but sometimes that can be a little too much, and sometimes it’s unnecessary,” says Chad Stoller, in this video interview with Beet.TV.

“Oftentimes, people (in advertising) run directly to the end (of the innovation spectrum) with a personalized message. (But) sometimes people are a little bit uncomfortable with getting advertising that is so personalised.”

Stoller was speaking from DMEXCO, the digital industry gathering in Germany this week, where he also appeared on stage in a discussion about ad industry challenges and opportunities.

For Stoller, creating a relevant ad is way more effective than going to all the trouble of creating a personal one for every audience member.

Speaking with Beet.TV, he said: “If you make ads more relevant, they become more of a utility, they become valued and, at the same time, they’re not as ignored. In a world of ad blocking … these ads pop out a little bit more.”

