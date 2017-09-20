(VIDEO) Sorrell On Why Brands Have An Internal Battle For Ecommerce

COLOGNE — Mondelēz International has previously described it as one of the fastest-growing revenue generators for brands – so why are clients scrapping internally over the ecommerce opportunity?

In this video interview with Beet.TV, WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell says that ecommerce, with which brands now have the ability to sell directly to customers and not just through wholesalers, sees two factions vie for control.

“It tends to be a sales function rather than a marketing function,” he says, speaking at the DMEXCO advertising industry gathering in Germany.

“So we are seeing quite a battle, with CMOs trying to take control or exert control of the ecommerce function.

“That probably has to happen, or they have to come together in a more coherent way. We’ll see some changes in that.”

Mondelēz’s chief marketer has previously told Beet.TV “one of our fastest-growing P&Ls … will be ecommerce”, but the company needs to “build a bridge” between ecommerce and media sales.

