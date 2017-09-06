(VIDEO) The Beet Retreat Miami: Unifying The TV Ecosystem Along Common Goals

Creation of a shared, collaborative media ecosystem is limited only by the willingness of buyers, sellers and everyone in between to work together to solve individual and common problems. Videology Chairman and CEO Scott Ferber believes there is no better venue in which such competitive camaraderie can be nurtured than Beet Retreat Miami 2017, where some of the industry’s leading executives will gather from Nov. 15-17 to discuss The Future of Advanced TV.

Converged television and video advertising software provider Videology is a sponsor of Beet Retreat Miami along with TV data company Alphonso and 605, the data and analytics company. Topics will include video monetization and distribution, programmatic TV, addressable TV, the role of data in ad targeting, emerging platforms for distribution, the changing role of creative and the impact of consumer preference.

“As we go to many conferences and events around the world, typically they’re sponsored by one set of stakeholders,” Ferber says in this interview with Beet.TV. “What’s so great about the Beet TV Retreat is that many stakeholder groups—agencies, brands, media companies and distributors—are all there together to discuss the common challenges that the whole ecosystem must overcome in order for it to grow in total.”

To Ferber, who has attended several past Beet Retreats, having the ecosystem come together on common ground is a case of “a rise of tide, rise all ships opportunity.”

A major issue the industry faces is how to enable the entire ecosystem to develop a unified platform opportunity so that it can buy, sell, execute, measure and trade against a common set of data attributes across multiple platforms and devices.

“One of the biggest things I’d like to do is have the buy and sell sides talk a little bit more about how they can actually bridge the effective gaps that they each have in transactions,” says Ferber.

While buyers and sellers typically interact by negotiating, wherein exists “a natural tendency to be nervous about disclosing what’s going on,” if both sides better understood each other everyone would benefit.

“If we could somehow get people to just truly open up on both sides and share the true challenges they’re facing and how they can best get there together, I think we can move much quicker. And I hope that’s what we can accomplish at the next Beet.TV Retreat,” Ferber adds.

The Beet Retreat 2017 program will involve just 35 participants. Executives will join from the major media agencies, large brands, cable and network programmers, data providers and tech platforms.

Here is the lineup of featured speakers and other participants:

The Featured Speakers

The Faculty

The Special Participants