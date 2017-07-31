(VIDEO) Tru Optik & comScore Bring Demographic Ad Buying To Connected TV

When it comes to the connected TV opportunity, many people are most excited about the opportunity to precision-target individual consumers using granular profile data. But that doesn’t mean demographics are done as a targeting mechanism.

Tru Optik, a technology vendor that offers a data management platform for over-the-top (OTT) TV advertisers, is now partnering with comScore to offer the latter’s demographic data as targeting criteria.

The pair’s announcement says the injection of comScore’s validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) in to Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud platform means the “familiar standard” of demographic information is arriving in connected TV, bridging the gap to the still-larger linear TV ad market, which has long used demographic targeting.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, Tru Optik CEO Andre Swanston says: “We were missing the ability to have a source of truth they were already using for demographic across linear. This will allow us to satisfy the needs of an even wider assortment of brands, agencies and publishers.

“It allows for people sitting on the sidelines because they wanted to measure their connected TV advertising … based off of demographic information.

“It allows … everything from planning to activation to measurement to leverage comScore demographic data.”