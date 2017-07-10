(VIDEO) TV Ads Still About Creativity: FreeWheel’s Van Ullen

CANNES — Cannes Lions is billed as “the international festival of creativity” but, judging from some of the tech talk that has made in-roads in recent years, you could forgive a delegate for not feeling very creative anymore.

So, in a world of ad-tech, what place does creativity have at the table anymore? Creativity is still king, says FreeWheel publisher partnerships VP Julie van Ullen.

“Even though we’re looking for the right audience using data-based technologies … it’s really, at the end of the day, about putting the right creative and right content in front of the right person at the right time,” she says in this video interview with Beet.TV.

In FreeWheel’s latest Q1 Video Monetization Report, the company found:

video views are up 15% from a year earlier.

nearly a quarter of video ad views were through live video.

60% of ad views were in full-episode content.

Over-the-top viewing devices have overtaken desktop as the most prominent viewing decide.

