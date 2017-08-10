High heels are just like chocolate cake. Seriously, they are. If you wear them too often and walk on them far too long they will (gradually) damage your spinal disks and one day (might take years) they will complain in the form of pain.

If you have daughters or grand-daugthers or nieces please make sure they see this video. Because, I have too many ladies coming to me to tell me ‘I wish I knew this when I was in my 20’s, now I suffer from back pain because used to wear them so often. I have never felt the pain until it was too late’.