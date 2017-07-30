Videos: 3 Questions Around Sexual Health

Here are three videos answering sexual questions raised: importance of sex, healthy sexual relationship, and sex frequency.

1. Why is sex important?

Clinical Sexologist Dr. Martha Tara Lee of Eros Coaching addresses why sex is important.

2. What makes for a healthy sexual relationship?

Clinical Sexologist Dr. Martha Tara Lee of Eros Coaching addresses what makes for a healthy sexual relationship.

3. What is the normal duration of sex?

Clinical Sexologist Dr. Martha Tara Lee of Eros Coaching addresses what is the normal duration of sex.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel where daily educational videos are being released so you don’t miss a thing!

About Dr. Martha Tara Lee

Surrounded by friends who were sexually inhibited and struck by dire lack of positive conversations around sex and sexuality in Singapore, Dr. Martha Tara Lee decided to take it upon herself to right this societal injustice in 2007. She set out to make a positive difference in embarking on her doctorate in human sexuality, then launching Eros Coaching in 2009. Today, she remains dedicated to working with individuals and couples who wish to lead self-actualised and pleasure-filled lives.

She also holds certificates in counselling, coaching and sex therapy, and is currently pursuing her fourth degree – a Masters in Counselling. In practice for more than seven years, she is the only certified sexuality educator by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists (AASECT) in Singapore.

Often cited in the local media, Dr. Lee is the appointed sex expert for Men’s Health Singapore, and Men’s Health Malaysia. She was recognised as one of ‘Top 50 Inspiring Women Under 40′ by Her World in July 2010, and one of ‘Top 100 Inspiring Women’ by CozyCot in March 2011. She is the host of weekly radio show Eros Evolution on the OMTimes Radio Network. She has published two books: Love, Sex and Everything In-Between, and Orgasmic Yoga.