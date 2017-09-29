Vieques Relief: Essential Medical Supplies Arrive in San Juan from New York Area Donors

SAN JUAN, PR - September 29 – A shipment of a nearly a thousand pounds of essential medicines including antibiotics, vaccines, asthma and diabetes drugs has landed in San Juan. The items are bound for medical facilities here and on the nearby islands of Vieques and Culebra.

The delivery was shipped earlier today by private jet from Long Island’s Republic Airport to San Juan’s Isla Grande airport, a regional airport near Old San Juan.

The shipment, its delivery and distribution, was facilitated by Vieques Love, a newly formed relief organization along with the AFYA Foundation, the Greater New York Hospital Association and local NY area doctors and pharmacies.

The non-governmental delivery marked a notable logistics challenge as the main airport San Juan International is closed to private aviation. The Ceiba airport, on the eastern shore of Puerto Rico, is open to just military.