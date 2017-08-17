Vietnam & Confederate Statues & the Funny Way That Wars Don't End

Two questions occurred to me this week when PBS announced that its upcoming 10-part Ken Burns/Lynn Novick series The Vietnam War will be simultaneously made available for streaming in Vietnam.

PBS American soldiers, from the upcoming Burns/Novick The Vietnam War.

First, does this invert the ancient tradition that whoever wins the war gets to write the history?

Second, wouldn’t you love to see a Vietnamese counterpart production to the Burns/Novick series, to get a sense of how The American War is seen over there?

I don’t mean Burns and Novick produced their series as partisans for the American side. Only that they naturally have an American perspective.

But there’s something bigger going on here, too, because this perspective question also sits at the heart of our suddenly heated debate on whether to remove Confederate statues and monuments.

The moral, perhaps: Even when wars end, what they leave behind is messy, tangled and almost always corrosive.

To oversimplify only a little, losing a war doesn’t erase ideas, or remove all the people who hold them.

In many cases it simply forces those people to develop alternative ways to implement those ideas.

Case in point: A little more than a decade after our Civil War ended, the collective will of the losing side developed systems to subjugate the nominally free former slave race for another century.

Youtube Confederate monument with Robert E. Lee.

To the extent that Confederate monuments celebrate those who fought for slavery itself, it’s hard to see where they fit into the “all men are created equal” concept on which America was founded.

On the other hand, it’s not only Southerners, but a president from the North who argue that Confederate monuments celebrate bravery, service and loyalty to the beliefs of one’s family and community. Those, it is argued, are also basic American values, and someone whose great-grandpappy wore a gray uniform at Antietam has as much cause to be proud of that soldier as the descendants of the men in blue.

America’s whole North/South dynamic since the Civil War, and seeded before that, would support an army of psychiatrists for 10 lifetimes. A hundred and fifty years after the war ended, a whole lot of folks in the South still call it The War of Northern Aggression, and the phrase “damn Yankees” rarely references a Broadway musical.

Taking down a statue of Robert E. Lee feels like one more way to diminish Southern history and belittle the Southern way of life.

And then you swing back to asking whether “the Southern way of life” in this context is rooted in the premise that some men are better than others.

You’d like to think that would be a non-starter from sea to shining sea.

Vietnam is different. No less complicated, just maybe, 40 years after it ended, less emotional.

People who travel to Vietnam say the Vietnamese people blame Americans less than we’d probably blame them if the roles had been reversed and the war fought here.

PBS American soldiers on patrol, from the Burns/Novick The Vietnam War.

Still, in keeping with that ancient tradition, Vietnamese history celebrates the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army as heroes, tenacious freedom fighters whose faith and determination enabled them to liberate their country by beating the strongest nation on Earth.

Had the war gone the other way, the history told in victorious South Vietnam would doubtless have celebrated the brave men and women who, with the help of an ally that respected freedom, defended their sovereign nation against a power-hungry dictator.

It’s the same switch we would have seen here had the rebels lost the American Revolution. Our Founding Fathers would be small footnotes in British history books, a band of misguided troublemakers who were dispatched by the strong yet benevolent British Empire.

Same deal with those who fought to establish the state of Israel. If they had lost, the men and women we know as revered leaders would be nameless forgotten terrorists.

For a bracing dramatization of the winners writing history, it’s well worth seeing Amazon’s powerful The Man in the High Castle, about the 1960s in an America that lost World War II. It’s not a rosy picture.

We Americans, in general, think we were pretty gracious winners of the real-life war – too gracious, perhaps, in the minds of those who think we went too easy on a lot of serious Nazis.

But we point to the Marshall Plan and note that within a relatively short period of time, Germany was again a thriving, healthy country, albeit with severely limited military capacity.

It would be interesting to get a German documentarian’s perspective on the war and its aftermath, just to see where it dovetails with or diverges from the American perception.

In any case, let’s not be naïve enough to think that trying to understand how the other side feels after a war provides some magical healing elixir.

You don’t throw a war, which is inherently insane, then suddenly change some fundamental part of your thinking when it’s over.