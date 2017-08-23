Vietnam Visa Types and How To Get One For Those Who Want To Enjoy Travelling Like A Digital Nomad

Are you planning to travel to Asia and visit Vietnam for business or leisure? Vietnam is a treasure trove of fascinating attractions, from the scenic Ha Long Bay limestone cliffs and the rolling Sa Pa green hills to the historical Cu Chi tunnels and exciting rides on red-sailed junk boats just to mention a few. However, before you start planning your trip to this complex country, you’ll be required to get a visa. This article looks at different types of Vietnam visas and how to get one in the easiest possible way.

Do You Need a Visa to Enter Vietnam?

Visa requirements in Vietnam depend on your country of origin. Visitors entering Vietnam from most nations including the United States, UK, Canada, and Australia must have a visa. If you are a US citizen, you’ll need more than your passport to enter the country. You won’t be allowed into the country without a valid visa. Fortunately, once you know the key requirements for a Vietnam visa, the process is really quite easy. To get a good understanding of the Vietnam visa processing services, it’s important to know the different types of visas accepted in the country.

Vietnam Visa Options

There are several visa options for US citizens planning to travel to Vietnam:

1- The eVisa

This is an electronic visa that serves as an alternative to the traditional paper-based visa you get from the Embassy of Vietnam. It’s a legal web-based document authorized by the Vietnamese Immigration Department that allows visitors to apply for an entry visa online instead of physically presenting themselves at the embassy. The eVisa is a single entry document which means you can only use it once. It has a limited validity of one month and is only available in 40 countries worldwide.

2- Online Visa

This is a type of visa that you can apply for via the website of an international travel agent. Most of these online Vietnam visa processing services provide an easier and more convenient way of getting a travel visa to Vietnam than queuing at the embassy. The companies are well versed with other Vietnam travel experiences and destinations.

3- Vietnam Visa On Arrival

This is a convenient way of getting visa on arrival to Vietnam. The visa is issued once you land in Vietnam. It’s usually given to travelers coming to Vietnam for tourist or holidaying purposes. Getting a working visa in Vietnam may require a visit to the country’s embassy with all the necessary documents but if you are planning for a short trip, you can always arrange for a Vietnam visa-on-arrival with your travel agent. It’s also a cheap Vietnam visa application process.

4- Vietnam Tourist Visa

The Vietnam Visa Policy describes a tourist visa as an entry requirement for people wishing to visit the country for tourist purposes. The visa falls under the department’s C1 category, which applies to international tourists coming to the country. You can also use the tourist visa for category C2 purposes, which applies to people entering the country to visit relatives or conduct research. A tourist visa has a maximum duration of 3 months. This is enough time to explore the rich Vietnamese culture, cuisine, or enjoy a travel nomad lifestyle in Vietnam.

5- Vietnam Business Visa

This is a non-immigrant visa issued to travelers entering the country for business-related purposes. It’s normally issued for a short duration of time. This type of visa is coded by the country’s Immigration Department as B3 and B4 and has a maximum duration of between 6 and 12 months. If you are planning on getting a business visa to Vietnam, you may need to visit the embassy or consult your travel agent to know all the requirements beforehand.

Getting a Vietnam Visa

There are basically two ways citizens from the US and several other countries can get a visa for Vietnam; from the Vietnam embassy and a Visa on Arrival from a legitimate international travel agency.

Guide for Applying for a Vietnam Visa via the Embassy

The application process for a visa from the Vietnam Embassy is practically the same as in other embassies whether you are presenting yourself at the embassy in person with the required documents or sending the documents by mail. Initially, you’ll be required to fill the application form online and print it out before you visit the embassy. US citizens can visit the Vietnam Embassy offices in Washington DC or any of the country’s two consulates in New York or San Francisco.

The visa processing duration varies depending on the embassy or consulate but usually takes less than a week. If you submit your application at the Washington DC embassy, the process takes 5 days but you can request for an expedited processing of 1 or 2 days. Applications submitted at the New York consulate takes between 3 and 5 days while the San Francisco consulate takes 3 days to process your application. You can request for 24-hour expedited processing at the San Francisco consulate.

Guide To Legally Get A Visa to Vietnam Through An Online Service Rather Than Through the Embassy

It is easier to get a pre-arranged visa on arrival to Vietnam online than going to the embassy or consulate. However, you need to prepare and submit your online application before you travel. The process is similar to the embassy application but in this case you’ll be doing it from the convenience of your home or office via the Internet.

Once you have done the necessary application via your travel agency’s online portal, you’ll need to have the following things to get your Vietnam visa on arrival:

An approval letter from the tourism agency which the agency will have emailed to you beforehand.

Your 2 recent passport size photos

Visa stamp payment, preferably in US dollars

Your passport

Visa on Arrival is only issued at the Ha Noi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh airports. You cannot be issued with this type of Visa when entering the country by land across the border.