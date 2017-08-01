Plated, Contributor Fresh ingredients and chef-designed recipes, delivered to your door each week.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee: Your New Summer Drink

08/01/2017 11:38 am ET

While a regular cold brew with a little half and half definitely does the trick, you’re not living your coffee life to full potential until you’ve tried a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee (aka cà phê đá). In particular, if you’re someone who needs a little extra something in your coffee (like, you really can’t drink it unless it tastes like a vanilla hazelnut chai dream) this recipe is 100% for you. Don’t knock condensed milk ’til you try it—silky-sweet and smooth, it’s the perfect coffee condiment.

Ingredients 1 cup hot coffee (your usual brew will do) 2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk Ice

Instructions Pour the sweetened condensed milk in a glass. Add the coffee and stir to fully combine. Set aside to cool for 5-10 minutes. Add ice and serve.

