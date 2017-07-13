Vignettes: Life of an Office Temp

Temp [temp] Informal.
Definition: A temporary employee.
Example sentence: Why the hell am I still an office temp?
A look into the exhilarating life of a NYC Office Temp...
March 3rd, 2017
FedEx Man: May I have a candy?
Me: Oh yes please! Take as many as you want!
FedEx Man: I like the sugar. But not too much.
(We laugh)
Me: Yeah, I end up eating way too many cause they're on my desk all day!
(I laugh)
FedEx Man: Oh no, no. Not good. Diabetes.
Me: Right.
FedEx: Not too much.
Me: Ok.
FedEx: Bye-bye!
Me: Bye...
March 24th, 2017
Me: Hi!
Client: Hi. I’m here for a meeting at 2:30.
Me: Conference Room 3.
Client: Thanks.
(Unpause "Funny Guilty Dogs Compilation" video)
April 16th, 2017
Employee: Do we get snacks today?
Me: Oh! Umm I can find out!
(Employee walks away)
(Office Manager shows me where they keep the snacks)
(I make it rain with fruit snacks, cliff bars, and apples)
I am deemed “Office Hero”.
April 19th, 2017
Boss: How’s it going?
Me: Good! I’m just about to send that big ass email.
(Silence)
Me: I meant big mass email.
Boss: Thanks.
April 28th, 2017
Phone Caller: Arunupleyugy calling for John please.
Me: Sorry, what was your name?
Phone Caller: Arunupleyugy.
Me: I'm sorry. One more time?
Arunupleyugy: Arunupleyugy
(Writes down name phonetically)
Me: One moment.
(Calls John)
Me: Hi John, Arun-uple-yugy is calling.
John: Great! Thank you.
I DON'T KNOW WHAT I’M SAYING.
May 2nd, 2017
Salesperson on phone: We specialize in printer repair. Does your office have a printer?
Me: You’d want to speak to the office manager. I'm just temping.
Salesperson: Does your office use more than one printer?
Me: I'm just the temp.
Salesperson: Well we would love to offer your office a discount.
Me: Oh a call is coming in thank you I have to go.
May 25th, 2017
Visitor: Hey! Is John here? Would love to just say hi.
Me: He's actually out at the moment. Sorry!
Client: Oh no problem! I’ll just work in the backroom until he gets here.
Me: Okay, sure thing!
(10 minutes pass and John walks in)
Me: Hi John!
John: Hi Jenny!
(50 minutes pass)
(Visitor emerges from the backroom)
Client: Huh, guess he never showed. Well I can't stay any longer...
Me: OOHH!!
Client: Hopefully I'll catch him next time.
Me: Yes...hopefully…
(Visitor leaves)
June 8th, 2017
Client: Hey! I'm here to drop off some supplies. Last time I spoke with a woman named Jenny but when I got here she wasn't here, so...
Me: Oh! That's weird. Here I can take those. Have a good day! Bye!
Client: Oh great. What’s your name?
Me: Jen…nine.
Client: Nice to meet Jeanine.
Me: Bye!!
June 19th, 2017
Phone Caller: Daryl Johnson please.
Me: Please hold.
(Puts caller on hold and looks through directory)
Me: (To myself) hrrrrmm I dern't know dat persern!
Phone Caller: Hello?
Me: Oh! Please hold!
(Actually puts caller on hold)
May 24th, 2017
Employee: You staying for happy hour?
Me: There's a happy hour?
