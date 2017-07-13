Jenny Ward, Contributor Comedy Writer, Actor, Woman-About-Town

Vignettes: Life of an Office Temp

07/13/2017 05:09 pm ET | Updated 9 hours ago

Temp [temp] Informal.

Definition: A temporary employee.

Example sentence: Why the hell am I still an office temp?

A look into the exhilarating life of a NYC Office Temp...

March 3rd, 2017

FedEx Man: May I have a candy?

Me: Oh yes please! Take as many as you want!

FedEx Man: I like the sugar. But not too much.

(We laugh)

Me: Yeah, I end up eating way too many cause they're on my desk all day!

(I laugh)

FedEx Man: Oh no, no. Not good. Diabetes.

Me: Right.

FedEx: Not too much.

Me: Ok.

FedEx: Bye-bye!

Me: Bye...

March 24th, 2017

Me: Hi!

‪Client: Hi. I’m here for a meeting at 2:30.

‪Me: Conference Room 3.

Client: Thanks.

‪(Unpause "Funny Guilty Dogs Compilation" video)

April 16th, 2017

Employee: Do we get snacks today?

Me: Oh! Umm I can find out!

(Employee walks away)

(Office Manager shows me where they keep the snacks)

(I make it rain with fruit snacks, cliff bars, and apples)

I am deemed “Office Hero”.

April 19th, 2017

Boss: How’s it going?

Me: Good! I’m just about to send that big ass email.

(Silence)

Me: I meant big mass email.

Boss: Thanks.

April 28th, 2017

Phone Caller: Arunupleyugy calling for John please.

Me: Sorry, what was your name?

Phone Caller: Arunupleyugy.

Me: I'm sorry. One more time?

Arunupleyugy: Arunupleyugy

(Writes down name phonetically)

Me: One moment.

(Calls John)

Me: Hi John, Arun-uple-yugy is calling.

John: Great! Thank you.

I DON'T KNOW WHAT I’M SAYING.

May 2nd, 2017

Salesperson on phone: We specialize in printer repair. Does your office have a printer?

Me: You’d want to speak to the office manager. I'm just temping.

Salesperson: Does your office use more than one printer?

Me: I'm just the temp.

Salesperson: Well we would love to offer your office a discount.

Me: Oh a call is coming in thank you I have to go.

May 25th, 2017

Visitor: Hey! Is John here? Would love to just say hi.

Me: He's actually out at the moment. Sorry!

Client: Oh no problem! I’ll just work in the backroom until he gets here.

Me: Okay, sure thing!

(10 minutes pass and John walks in)

Me: Hi John!

John: Hi Jenny!

(50 minutes pass)

(Visitor emerges from the backroom)

Client: Huh, guess he never showed. Well I can't stay any longer...

Me: OOHH!!

Client: Hopefully I'll catch him next time.

Me: Yes...hopefully…

(Visitor leaves)

June 8th, 2017

Client: Hey! I'm here to drop off some supplies. Last time I spoke with a woman named Jenny but when I got here she wasn't here, so...

Me: Oh! That's weird. Here I can take those. Have a good day! Bye!

Client: Oh great. What’s your name?

Me: Jen…nine.

Client: Nice to meet Jeanine.

Me: Bye!!

‪June 19th, 2017

Phone Caller: Daryl Johnson please.

Me: Please hold.

(Puts caller on hold and looks through directory)

Me: (To myself) hrrrrmm I dern't know dat persern!

Phone Caller: Hello?

Me: Oh! Please hold!

(Actually puts caller on hold)

May 24th, 2017

Employee: You staying for happy hour?

Me: There's a happy hour?

