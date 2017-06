Have a case of the Mondays? Cute photo to the rescue!

Vin Diesel shared a very sweet picture of himself and Gal Gadot taking a break from kicking butt and taking names to snuggle with their kiddos on Friday.

“When we aren’t playing superheroes... All love,” the actor wrote in his Facebook post.

Before Gadot landed the role of Wonder Woman, she appeared in several “Fast and Furious” films with Diesel.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Gal Gadot (L) and Vin Diesel attend the UK Premiere of 'The Last Witch Hunter' at Empire Leicester Square on October 19, 2015.