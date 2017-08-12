Coming Soon To An Arena Near You: Vin Diesel In 'Fast And Furious' Live

You’ll soon get to see those gravity-spurning “Fast and the Furious” stunts in a massive arena alongside a member of the family: the one and only Vin Diesel.

Diesel announced that he’ll be part of the franchise’s forthcoming live show, slated to launch in January 2018. In a Facebook video, the actor, who portrays ex-convict turned street racer Dom Toretto, said he’s in New York City filming “something that is going to be pretty state of the art, something no one’s ever seen before.”

The live show, which Diesel thinks will kick off at the O2 Arena in London, aims to recreate showstoppers from the “Fast and the Furious” films as “performance drivers execute pulse-pounding stunts surrounded by blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles,” according to the event’s site.

Because this is Vin Diesel we’re talking about, his video is not without a moment of vanity. After giving his spiel about the tour, Diesel asks how everyone is doing, then stops to use the camera as a mirror, studying a possible blemish for about eight seconds.