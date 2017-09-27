Vintage Fireplaces Make A Great Statement

A fireplace adds warmth and a feeling of homeyness to every room. I love to include the fireplace in the statement of the room. It must compliment the surroundings as it is the focal point.

I enjoy updating and restoring original fireplaces for vintage homes. For the new fireplaces, I like to do a very clean horizontal or more linear style with stone or glass inside as opposed to the traditional wood burner look.

Homeowners should start fixing up their fireplaces at the end of summer so they are ready for the holiday season. When remodeling a home, at a minimum we usually do a new surround on the fireplace or a mantle. Or, we put in a new fireplace insert and surround.

These fireplaces give a romantic, calming feeling to any room.

FIREPLACE 1

This fireplace is made of a Texas limestone custom carved to fit the space. The fireplace came in several individual pieces and was shipped in large containers. Then it was assembled on-site. The look of this fireplace is French antique. The room has 10 ft. French doors that open to the sandy beachfront property. Even though the room has a somewhat formal French country design, it makes for a warm relaxing place to spend the weekend.

FIREPLACE 2

The fireplace in this case was done specifically to match the kitchen countertops and cabinetry. The wood panels used for the mantle legs and surrounding it are the same shaker style panels painted white. The upper mantle is also a shaker style covering the entire wall that ties in the bookcases on either side of the fireplace.

FIREPLACE 3

This is a very elegant, sophisticated, modernized version of a vintage limestone fireplace. The limestone was carved by hand to create the multi-level linear design. The mantle itself was simplified with clean lines to resemble the open bookshelves to the right and left. The entire room has a warmth and feeling of history with the use of antique pottery and artwork accents.

FIREPLACE 4

This house was originally built in the 1940s and was updated by simply changing the color of the paint on the walls, adding new flooring and putting in modern furnishings. The fireplace was left in its original state. We simply cleaned the brick and painted the mantle a fresh coat of white paint. The vintage design worked with the vintage design of the home overall. It was charming left the way it was originally built.