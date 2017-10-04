Vintage Inspired - Making it Your Own - Fall 2017 Fashion Editorial

Shawn Reinoehl Be proud and be loud. Pairing will be your success with the old and the new - Make it YOUR WAY. Axelle is wearing Borsalino hat. Vintage Jumpsuit stylists own. Gucci jacket. Rings models own.

This fall it's about statements. And no better way by take taking advantage of vintage pieces, reminiscent of heritage and overlaying them with contemporary trends from fall 2017 in an exclusive fashion editorial for Huffington Post called - YOUR WAY.

Shawn Reinoehl Wild Wild West... More like the west meet east. Axelle is wearing Valentino vintage dress. Prada shearling mink jacket.

Shawn Reinoehl Be bold, be loud with color & fabrics this fall! Axelle is wearing Beret stylists own. Vintage Dress stylist own. Dior track pants. Nike shoes.

Beauty Tip: Having it your way is the best way! And no better way than using Julien Farel Flexible Smoothing Balm, for a lightweight blow dry with hydration, shine and heat protection, on those days where you will need an extra straightening look.

Shawn Reinoehl Stand up, stand tall in some athleisure wear. Axelle is wearing Chanel aviator sunglasses. Dior bomber jacket. Gaultier dress. Stockings stylist own. Shoes models own.

Shawn Reinoehl right image Axelle is wearing YSL hat. Chanel sunglasses. Dior blouse. Scaasi vintage jacket. Vintage dress stylists own.

This season is about your way. Its about statements pieces that take vintage to a new level by combining trends this fall. Western, patterns, and sport will be a hit. But by making it your way, take out those vintage pieces and combine them and be you and make it YOUR WAY this fall.

By Shawn Reinoehl

Makeup artist: Samantha Goldstein