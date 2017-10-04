Vintage Inspired - Making it Your Own - Fall 2017 Fashion Editorial

This fall it's about statements. And no better way by take taking advantage of vintage pieces, reminiscent of heritage and overlaying them with contemporary trends from fall 2017 in an exclusive fashion editorial for Huffington Post called - YOUR WAY.
Beauty Tip: Having it your way is the best way! And no better way than using Julien Farel Flexible Smoothing Balm, for a lightweight blow dry with hydration, shine and heat protection, on those days where you will need an extra straightening look.
This season is about your way. Its about statements pieces that take vintage to a new level by combining trends this fall. Western, patterns, and sport will be a hit. But by making it your way, take out those vintage pieces and combine them and be you and make it YOUR WAY this fall.
Credits
Photography: Shawn Reinoehl
Stylist: Rushanna Filjian
Hairstylist: Steven Fernandes
Makeup artist: Samantha Goldstein
Model: Axelle Mariani
