Vinyl Raindrops Fell

Katie doesn't talk about her father very much. At least, not nearly as often as I talk about mine. Both of our fathers are gone, though hers passed away five years before mine. So maybe the way we talk about them has something to do with the way that time passes. Or maybe we’re just different people, and that’s the way that these things go.

Katie was a punk rock kid. In high school, she hung out in garages with friends, listening to them play aggressively disorganized songs. None became famous, but she appreciated the music anyway. All of this was hidden behind her quiet and unassuming demeanor. We had known each other for quite some time before she revealed those stories to me. That’s not to say that she was hiding anything. I learned of it through the type of progressive disclosure that occurs quite naturally between two people who are comfortable with each other, and comfortable in their own skin.

It took the arrival of summer, and the road trips that came with it, for me to realize that, in her own way, Katie has something of an encyclopedic knowledge of music. I could hear it coming through the stereo, by way of her spontaneous song selection. With each passing mile, I understood more. It was in this way, through no direct conversation, that I learned of Katie’s connection to her father. At that point, there was really only one thing that I knew about the man: He had earned his living in the music business.

Then she told me about the record player. It was his, and now it belonged to her. For one reason or another, it had been sitting in her mother’s basement for years. This, I found intriguing.

“Do you remember that record player, like, when you were a kid? ” I asked.

“Oh, yeah!” Her ears perked up. “He would put it on and we would dance around the room to Van Morrison.” She searched the memory. “Probably ‘Brown Eyed Girl,’” she concluded. In a perfect act of facial punctuation, her brown eyes rolled upward, then swiftly returned, fully registering her embarrassment.

She told me about the promotional records he used to bring home, and how Katie and her sister didn’t like most of them, so he would drive the girls down to the record exchange, where a friendly manager would take the undesirables off their hands and let them pick out new ones. I imagine Katie and her sister triumphantly stomping through the store, in a scene reminiscent of Where the Wild Things Are .

“That’s how those records labelled ‘not for resale’ wound up on the shelves,” she explained to me.

“You know what this means,” I said.

“Yeah...” Her voice diminished on the far side of the H.

“We gotta go get that record player.”

Neglected and collecting dust, that goddamn record player sat in the corner of the apartment for six whole weeks, untouched. We had bought speakers right away but we couldn't get the whole rig to work, so we left it. Eventually, we tried again. It didn’t work. We went to Best Buy to get different cables. No dice. I tracked down the last operational Radio Shack in Manhattan, bought new cables again. I was splicing things together like a madman, pressing every button, trying every combination of inputs and outputs that the machine had to offer. Finally, we heard music. We let out a sigh of relief and exchanged a lazy high five. Then we made sad faces when we realized that the table was spinning too fast. Van Morrison was singing like a chipmunk. Katie left the room.

Katie Yeskel

Suddenly, something occurred to me, and I knew I could solve the problem with the flick of one switch. I flicked the hell out of it and called Katie back into the living room to fire it up again, fully confident that it would work.

As an aside, I was so hungry while all of this was going on. I was in another universe. It seemed that logic no longer applied to this particular area of the apartment. I had made some irrational adjustments. I no longer knew which record was on the table. I definitely didn't know which song was about to play.

As Katie walked into the room, Simon and Garfunkel started to sing.

Hello darkness, my old friend.

I've come to talk with you again.

She froze in place and stared at me. From behind her lips, a whimper quietly escaped. Her jaw dropped, just a little.

Because a vision softly creeping,

Left its seeds while I was sleeping.

Katie’s eyes were trained on the source of such a sound. Her eyes subtly receded. Suddenly, she cried.

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence.