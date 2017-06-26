Happy anniversary to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon!

On Friday, the “How To Get Away With Murder” actress posted a super sweet photo and message to Instagram in celebration of the couple’s 14th wedding anniversary.

“My life got sweeter, richer the day I met you,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you like a big ole dog!!! Happy 14 years my love, my heart.”

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

The photo of the couple smiling ear-to-ear, dressed in all white, is not from their 2003 wedding but rather from their vow renewal in February 2016.

Standing before family and friends at the reception, Davis made a heartfelt toast to Tennon, who is an actor and producer.

“I really feel alive. This really makes a life,” the Oscar winner said. “If I had to look back on my life, this is the moment that would play out and I would think, ‘Well done.’”

Tennon shared some tender words of his own, calling their marriage “the most beautiful union.”

“Viola, you’ve just been amazing. Incredible,” he said in his speech. “She teaches me every day how to man up, how to agree to disagree but let’s get it done, don’t let the sun go down on your anger.”

He added, “Some doors have been slammed. Some anger has been exuded. But it’s reconciled. Always reconciled.”

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

The couple ― who first met on the set of the TV show “City of Angels” ― are parents to a daughter named Genesis, whom they adopted in October 2011. Tennon also has two children from a previous relationship.

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:53am PST

In a 2016 interview, Davis revealed the key to their strong relationship.