Violence Is As American As Apple

Like iPhones, violence is everywhere. It’s one of America’s primary products. America has produced violence for a ton of countries, including Yemen, Chile, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Iran. So it’s eye-rolling when media platforms that present themselves as truthful and sensible — like The New York Times, like this one — act shocked and surprised when the violence America brings to other countries comes back to its own.

The reactions to America’s latest lethalness — the Las Vegas mass shooting — have been both stupid and convenient.

A CBS executive wrote on Facebook how she wasn’t “sympathetic” to the Las Vegas victims since “country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

TV preacher Pat Robertson went on TV and told people the cause of the shooting had to do with the “profound disrespect” for Donald Trump.

Then there are the TV activists — like Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel — who are, once again, adamantly advocating for more gun laws.

The emphasis on guns is quite convenient for the left (just as the de-emphasis on guns is quite convenient for the right). By spotlighting guns, the left get to looks like they’re anti-violence. But they’re not. They’re just anti-gun violence.

In 2016, Barack Obama dropped 26, 171 bombs. Kimmel and Noah have both interviewed Obama. Neither brought up his use of violence.

Kimmel called the Las Vegas shooting “inexplicable.” But it’s not. When America has a problem, its typical response is violence. Violence is a daily go-to for both Republicans and Democrats.