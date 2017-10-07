Virginia Governor’s Race Is Exhibit A in Race Baiting

There have been so many negative effects of the Trump presidency. “Alternate Facts” was added to our lexicon. Kelly Anne Conway was allowed more time in front of a microphone than should be allowed to any person who lies so easily. Shooting paper towels at hurricane victims was actually a thing. Deficit hawks don’t seem to mind that the president has spent more in 9 months than Barack Obama spent in 8 years. But the resurgence of flat our racist messaging is one of the worst.

Trump has a closet full of dog whistling skeletons. Most recently his comments about Puerto Rico hurricane victims waiting on the government to give them something, wasn’t even whistling, it was howling. I listened to CSPAN on my morning commute after that comment and the callers followed Trump’s call and claimed that the Puerto Ricans needed to put the rum down and get to work themselves. Whistle answered. And who can forget Trump’s claims about Mexicans "They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

The whistling has been heard all around the country but especially in Virginia where the election for a new governor will be held this year. Ralph Northam is running as the Democrat candidate against the Republican candidate, Ed Gillespie. The republican primary was particularly interesting as Gillespie ran against Corey Stewart and Stewart ran on the promise to keep confederate monuments. That literally seemed to be all that Stewart talked about. No matter the conversation, he somehow ended up talking about confederate statues. After saving the monuments, no one knows what he would do but we all could sleep better at night knowing Corey Stewart had Robert E. Lee’s back. He actually tweeted “No Robert E. Lee monument should come down. That man is a hero & an honorable man... #HistoricalVandalism.” Let’s just let that sink in for a minute.

So Virginians breathed a sigh of relief when Gillespie beat out Stewart and they thought that maybe the election could be about issues like transportation. It should not take an hour and a half to drive the 11 miles from Springfield, Virginia to Woodbridge, Virginia (#TheStruggleIsReal). Instead, Gillespie decided to take a few pages out of the Southern Strategy playbook himself. His MS13 ad has to be the most offensive ads since the 1988 Willie Horton ads ended Michael Dukakis’ run for the presidency.

Gillespie uses images of MS13, with their motto “Kill, Rape, Control” flashing across the screen to criticize Northam for not prohibiting the establishment of sanctuary cities in the state. Just like Bush the Smarter did with the menacing pictures of Willie Horton, Gillespie uses intimidating pictures of tatted up Latino men in prison. Turns out those pictures were from an El Salvadorian prison not Virginia and the men aren’t even members of the MS13 gang. There’s also no sanctuary cities in Virginia with no plans on making any.

It’s a tough time to be a minority in this country. The evil Keebler Elf, Attorney General Sessions, is trying really hard to turn the clock back to the 1950s. And politicians from a purple state like Virginia are playing the race card (actually, the race deck) to get votes from the southern part of the state that clings to their guns, bibles and confederate flags.

But Virginia is better than that. Virginia voted for Obama twice and was one of the few southern states that went with Hillary. Virginia elected the first African American governor of a U.S. state since Reconstruction, Douglas Wilder. Four of the top 10 wealthiest counties are located in Virginia and Loudoun County is ranked number one with an average median income of $117,000. Virginia is multicultural, 22.3% of the population is Black, 8% Asian and 13.5% Hispanic.