Virtual Reality in Rural West Virginia

With a time of two hours, two minutes and fifty-seven seconds, long distance runner Dennis Kipruto Kimetto holds the world record for completing the fastest marathon in history. Since setting the record in 2014, the only thing able to keep up with Kimetto’s impressive speed and stamina has not been another human but instead the rapid pace at which media and technology continues to evolve.

At West Virginia University, as part of an experimental advertising and public relations course, I and about 20 other students opted to join the industry sprint and explore the usage of cutting edge technology, such as 360 video and virtual reality, or VR, as tools for eliciting empathy and inspiring action through storytelling. Specifically, we wanted to use these tools as the basis for cause-related marking campaigns that would benefit the state we love.

WVU students Aishina Shaffer and Nick Tabidze shoot 360 footage in Clay County, WV.

West Virginia, though truly wild and wonderful, was ranked in 2016 by Forbes as the worst state in the nation for business friendliness and growth as well as among the poorest in terms of quality of life and economic climate. Unfortunately for the Mountain State, troubles like these are only exacerbated when factors like natural disasters, such as last summer’s devastating floods, are added to the list of concerns.

As part of a semester-long project, the class dove into several areas of the state where flood recovery is still on-going and discovered stories of hope and resilience in communities struggling to recuperate.

Journalism student Savannah Ashworth preparing a Go Pro rig in Rainelle, WV.

Without a textbook to guide us through the “do’s and don’ts” of virtual reality, augmented reality and 360 video, we relied heavily on the knowledge of our professors and industry professionals to learn the best way these tools could be used to reach our goals. Class discussion topics ranged from the basic “who are our audiences?” to the more elusive “what’s the best way to package and distribute our content?” For the first time for many of us, it was hard to accept that there was no right answer: we were pioneering through territory largely unfamiliar to even the most seasoned professionals.

However, by using these innovative forms of storytelling, we were able to immerse our audiences, many of whom were unfamiliar and uncomfortable with the technology, into Southern West Virginia and the lives of flood victims. We watched as many different types of people discovered the wonder of VR and made a connection with our stories.

Though we certainly witnessed some hesitance, we were surprised and overjoyed to see how quickly our audience was able to not only adapt to the technology but completely allow themselves to immerse. The novelty and newness of VR, though certainly exciting for a large majority, didn’t stand in the way of the emotional connections we aimed to create or distract from the stories we were trying to tell. Perhaps, the only aspect of this campaign more rewarding than the strong reactions from our audience was the wonderment and gratitude expressed by the communities involved.