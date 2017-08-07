The Comic Book Industry Officially Has No Excuse Not To Hire Women

#VisibleWomen 2017, this time, submissions are open for colorists, letterers, inkers and writers as well as artists https://t.co/Jwif1CSBHb pic.twitter.com/HRiWawYse2

For some, August 7 was just another Monday. But for women in the comic book industry, the day marked the second iteration of #VisibleWomen, a social media initiative meant to help women in the comics world gain visibility, connect with one another and get paid.

Production company Milkfed announced the effort on their website, inviting all women-identifying comic artists, colorists, letterers, inkers and writers to take to Twitter and promote their work. Creative individuals who identify as women or non-binary were instructed to announce who they are, what they do, what they’re working on, and supply some sample images of their creations.

The #VisibleWomen poured in, with hundreds of gifted women sharing their work on Twitter, from 16-year-old self-taught illustrators to seasoned professionals. There are queer comics, trans comics, comics of color and comics with disabilities. Mall Goths, sci-fi nerds, naturalists and half-orc fighters. Women creating memoirs, queer love stories, fantasy-inspired folklore and creepy demon babes.

After the day is done, Milkfed will compile every tweet with the #VisibleWomen hashtag into a massive spreadsheet, which will be available free of charge to any hiring professional in the comic book industry, which has historically been dominated by men. Folks in the biz will officially have no excuse not to compile a diverse roster of contributors and employees on future projects. Right? Right.

Like Women Who Draw, #VisibleWomen encourages women to make their voices heard and their work seen, asking employers to take note in return. With databases like these in place, we’re hoping to see more comic books that represent the wide range of people that read them, not just the same old white boy superheroes.

Check out over 50 of the incredibly gifted women working in comics today below.

I'm Nilah Magruder, I draw the webcomic M.F.K. (coming to bookstores Sept. 26!), picture books, and I storyboard cartoons too. #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/LuaxzxkUvy — Nilah Magruder (@nilaffle) August 7, 2017

Hello! I'm shan, I'm an illustrator and comic artist, I love to do character design and color work! https://t.co/ba2PF7S9zN #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/oEM5QNV03x — shan murphy (@acornfriend) August 7, 2017

Hi! I'm Shing, a cartoonist creating memoir and science fiction at the intersection of race, travel, queerness, and monsters. #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/BFsuzkKlIq — shing yin khor (@sawdustbear) August 7, 2017

#VisibleWomen i'm alyssa osasere! i'm an illustrator who loves drawing/painting/pixeling magical + colorful WOC (esp black women👸🏿👸🏾👸🏽) pic.twitter.com/StvAxs9a2m — ☆alyssa☆ (@alyssaosasere) August 7, 2017

I'm Jenn, an illustrator and comics creator. I like drawing women and sci fi junk. #VisibleWomen https://t.co/QIq8f2R43B pic.twitter.com/i4A5nkh3Va — Jenn Woodall (@jenn_woodall) August 7, 2017

why hello! I'm Bianca Xunise, a sad black goth person who draws comics about being a weirdo #VisibleWomenhttps://t.co/VtIZaVb0t9 pic.twitter.com/dCP6kctXzq — 2 hot 2 goth 🕷💦 (@biancaxunise) August 7, 2017

#VisibleWomen Hey, I'm Shannon! I'm a black illustrator & cartoonist who's doing the damn thing~ 👊🏾💪🏾



Check me out: https://t.co/YWhqLE0ugH pic.twitter.com/NkIU3TU48x — One Punch Shan 👊🏽 (@shannondrewthis) August 7, 2017

My name is Samantha and I am an illustrator and art educator who is (still) working on my first comic #VisibleWomen https://t.co/8CbYJ9AyAI pic.twitter.com/UNHgfHqy1N — Samantha Mash 🍑 (@anamericanghost) August 7, 2017

'sup #VisibleWomen! I'm a freelance illustrator and comic artist based in Austria currently working on a comic series named "Crysalis" pic.twitter.com/OzEq1aB3Yg — Claudia Rinofner (@polterink) August 7, 2017

Hey #VisibleWomen 💖 My name is Yunjung and I love graphic design, fashion and illustration 💖 pic.twitter.com/T1XbmRj8W3 — yunjung (@Quisteen) August 7, 2017

Hi, I'm a freelance illustrator who's worked for animation, comic books, advertising and editorial https://t.co/0Sd6r3UJ2Y #visiblewomen pic.twitter.com/0YqLS9XELs — Marguerite Sauvage (@S_Marguerite) August 7, 2017

Hi there! I'm a freelance illustrator who likes drawing things like these and more. #visiblewomen pic.twitter.com/Sozwi949X9 — Sayada Ramdial (@SayadaRamdial) August 7, 2017

Oh hai #visiblewomen I'm Jes. I make art of creepy demon babes and spooky comics & am a brush pen fanatic. pic.twitter.com/5y2Zbir6Ed — 🦇JES🦇 (@Blackvelvetron) August 7, 2017

Yo! Kuku here! I'm a 16 years old artist who wants to work in animation industry in a future! I love using watercolors 💕 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/udgaTVyDFZ — Kuku 🌺 COMMISSIONS (@Kuku_Sankyu) August 7, 2017

Hi! I'm Kayla, a character designer based in Colorado. Currently looking for work!~💫 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/GmQs4CtgPN — Kayla Marie Shirley (@kaylashirleyart) August 7, 2017

Hello, I'm Amber, designer and illustrator. I like drawing and writing stories. I like magic and the night sky. #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/b45T0FhHZf — Ambi (@ambisweetiepie) August 7, 2017

Hi #VisibleWomen I'm Jade Feng Lee I draw/write food+fantasy comics at https://t.co/1MM3E3Iewf and CORAL a GN w/@GraphixBooks out in 2019! pic.twitter.com/AdR7wZx0wP — Jade + Dad Jokes (@dumplingheart) August 7, 2017

Hi, I'm Marie from France, and i love to draw WOMEN 🍑 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/mW296wAKCU — Morieboubou (@MarieBoiseau) August 7, 2017

I love to paint animals in watercolours ♥ #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/w37Jxe4SmV — Hika (@Hikasawr) August 7, 2017

I'm María Castelló Solbes. I draw stuff for magazines, vinyls, books and other. My portfolio is at: https://t.co/wGWZ1fXGSN #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/zaQPcFLnce — mariacastello (@mariacastello) August 7, 2017

Hey #VisibleWomen I do illustration, comics, games, character designs. With a magical, whimsical, sometimes dark vibe. pic.twitter.com/Pt8MA62r8j — Reimena Ashel Yee (@reimenayee) August 7, 2017

I'm Cristina Duran. I draw comics & illustrate for books, newspapers & magazines. My portfolio is at: https://t.co/jEyBpSTAnu #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/aVcTSFa6XA — Cristina Durán (@CrisDuranLaGRUA) August 7, 2017

Hi! My name is Rosa and I make comics and illustrations 💖🇵🇷 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/ly7gwpnLa1 — Soda Pop Comics 🔥 (@sodapopcomics) August 7, 2017

I’m Shycheeks, illustrator from Spain and I draw a lot of girls & and also some GIFs

🍀 https://t.co/3N3BJHRgom 🍀#VisibleWomen #illustration pic.twitter.com/gOtG1E8Dxr — Shycheeks✨commission (@Shycheeks_Art) August 7, 2017

Hi, I'm Violette and i draw comics, demons, romance, girls and i like blue and red color. https://t.co/TlsiNwpOvU #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/p8vOb9VEnr — Ultravioleta (@Diva_roja) August 7, 2017

Hi #visiblewomen I'm Kendra I'm an artist, colorist, and level 4 half-orc fighter pic.twitter.com/9509bEo6HQ — Kendra✨FLAMECON L120 (@kendrawcandraw) August 7, 2017

hey #VisibleWomen !! i'm alexia b, a freelance illustrator who loves colour, character design, and most of all, drawing awesome ladies 🌷❣️ pic.twitter.com/Tw0iLrg0DT — alexia 💭 (@flowerveil) August 7, 2017

Hi I'm Sarah, I love drawing cute things that some people wear on their torsos :3 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/cshHHmlCXX — Sarah Richford (@SarahR_Art) August 7, 2017

Joining the bandwagon! I'm Jean !! I draw & make comics ! Sometimes caught animating and printmaking. #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/lFBNJpRxhX — Jean Wei !? (@cannedcabbage) August 7, 2017

Hi i'm Mel, Graphic design student from Switzerland. I enjoy sketchbooks, plants and digital drawing. #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/NG5CjdwR2J — cheezynoodle (@chrysanthyee) August 7, 2017

#VisibleWomen I'm Jessica( Jessie). I'm an illustrator for Children's Literature + Character Design. I Love drawing mostly cute animals. pic.twitter.com/GHEq2zERu6 — Jessie🌸 (@Jessiedrawz) August 7, 2017

I’m Xulia Vicente, I draw warriors, dumb facial expressions and bright colors. There you go -> https://t.co/W1guj2kqtI. #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/jwfrLdQ657 — Xuls (@TakiTakos) August 7, 2017

Time again for my favorite hashtag! Hi #VisibleWomen , I am a bg layout artist & illustrator out in LA <3 pic.twitter.com/CKSwfKue6e — .faith. (@faith_schaffer) August 7, 2017

Hi, I'm Mischi! Freelance Illustrator & OC Commission Artist. I love helping others to bring their creations to life! #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/8TcDBBJNdE — Badge-r Mischi 🎨 (@MischiArt) August 7, 2017

Hi #VisibleWomen my name is Jess and I draw comics about sci-fi, fantasy and real womenhttps://t.co/8h9pH0jAYt pic.twitter.com/fd0b9gyt4E — Jess T🌸9worlds (@deuxdel) August 7, 2017

I'm Viv Tanner, a Swiss illustrator. I'm also working on the comic Heart of Gold with my partner 💛 https://t.co/R9qJWsk5zD #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/YqcbYgAimb — Viv 🌲 AniNite (@viv_tanner) August 7, 2017

Hello! #visiblewomen I'm an LA illustrator/comic artist getting her MFA who likes to draw and color and dress up cuties ✨ pic.twitter.com/O0luTdcbrM — Siobhan 🍰🔥 (@siobhanchiffon) August 7, 2017

I'm Mona May from the UK. I'm an illustrator with the deepest of loves for fantasy, character design and always growing! #VisibleWomen ✨ pic.twitter.com/Tp8WSilCnW — 🌿Mona May (@antlerclad) August 7, 2017

I'm Jillian Stiles, an Illustrator & I work in #gamedev! I want all art friends to do great things! https://t.co/K68yKM5CwO #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/ep0kikv5YQ — Jillian Stiles (@Jauxiles) August 7, 2017

Hello I'm Jac!! I try really hard and I want to be an animator!! 🐸✨🌟 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/c0AN17AXkP — Sad Jac (@Peach_Herald) August 7, 2017

I'm Ursula Decay, a FL Illustrator, Character Designer, WOC & Mall Goth forever 💀🦇 #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/n0jrCJhA8j — Ursuladecay (@Ursuladecayart) August 7, 2017

Hey #VisibleWomen, I'm Kari. I'm an animation student who is currently earning a BFA and love using reds and greens in my pieces. pic.twitter.com/XtEVjqIQVc — Kari 🗡 (@gabriellemkari) August 7, 2017

Hey #visiblewomen I'm Emma, Illustrator from Kent. I enjoy pencil drawing and digital collage, with a fantasy element. pic.twitter.com/vM45xmlfd3 — Emma Carpenter (@emcarpenter_art) August 7, 2017

HI!!! #VisibleWomen i'm an asian american artist!! ^3^ i love playing with colors and drawing fanart pic.twitter.com/iXsptMiQF3 — x (@maixiem) August 7, 2017

French 16 y.o self-taught artist, I still have a long way to go, but I hope it will be my job someday! https://t.co/G3hWtyUz3Y #VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/VqsjabQl1r — Prego (@Jellyzelie) August 7, 2017

Hi, I'm just a 15yo french girl who likes to draw things, and who would like to become a comic illustrator 🖖💙#VisibleWomen pic.twitter.com/jzUYZ3lS6w — ♣Lélé♦ (@Bat_girl001) August 7, 2017

Hi, I'm Bex & I'm an indie comic artist/writer. I draw part reality inspired fantasy, cute stuff & fan art. #visiblewomen @TheSanctuaryCom pic.twitter.com/t6ZbtgrQAe — 🎨🌈🦄Bex👾🤓💅🏻 (@Baby_Girl_Bex) August 7, 2017