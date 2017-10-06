“Vision without action is hallucination – so get busy!” Kiana Shaw

Kiana Shaw, 38, is a Master Personal and Professional Development Coach, Four Time Best-Selling Author and Professional Speaker. She is the founder of LeadHERship Academy, a company designed to teach teen girls life, leadership and empowerment skills to inspire, educate and elevate them. As a mentor to hundreds of young girls including her daughter, Kayla, she is dedicated to teaching teens all the things they think they already know while helping parents learn to communicate with their teens to bring love, joy, harmony and supportive dialogue back to their homes.

She grew up in the city of Compton and holds the city near and dear to her heart as she continues to worship there and serve the community.

We are spotlighting Kiana Shaw’s book; ‘I Choose to be a Lady: Basic Life Lessons for Our Daughters' an all-in-one guide, workbook, and journal that answers the tough questions, for parents and teens, such as; “How do I work up the guts to tell my parents that I am being bullied? What do I say in the ‘sex talk’ with my teen daughter? How do we grow into a family with strong self-esteem and goal setting habits?'I Choose to be a Lady' answers all of these questions and more. A must have for every woman who has a daughter or a young lady in her life. It teaches hygiene, etiquette, sex education, dating, career-growth, job hunting, social media responsibility, and other topics. Author Kiana Shaw fearlessly covers the nitty-gritty topics that young people and parents alike need to know; but may not always feel comfortable talking about and makes it easier for both Teen and Parent.

If you are a young woman looking for guidance or an adult looking to help or just someone who may just simply need a reliable voice to look up to; these chapters are an invaluable resource of information for you to survive and thrive in the most formative years of your life.

Kiana Shaw uses her life experiences to help young ladies address sexual abuse, promiscuity and low self-esteem, etc. As a Certified Breakthrough Parenting Instructor, she has helped countless parents walk through the most perilous times with their teens and come out with productive citizens ready for the world!

You can Find Kiana Shaw at;

Website: www.KianaShaw.com

Phone: 213-324-3931

Also At:

Facebook: KianaRShaw

Facebook Community: Mothers Raising Teen Daughters

Facebook Page: Coach Kiana/ The Kiana Shaw Show

Twitter: @CoachKianaShaw

Instagram: CoachKianaShaw