Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month Offers Great Deal on Dining in Central Florida

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, sponsored by American Express, returns now through Oct. 1 with an unprecedented number of restaurants, each offering a three-course, prix fixe dinner menu for just $35 per person.

Celebrating its 12th year, the popular dining promotion offers over 100 restaurants throughout the Orlando area for local foodies or visiting gourmands who are looking to try out a local favorite or one of the hottest new venues added to Orlando’s growing culinary scene.

The Restaurants

Hot new names participating this year include:

Bulla Gastrobar

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

DoveCote Brasserie

Earls kitchen + bar

Luke’s Kitchen

Mango’s Tropical Cafe

1921 by Norman Van Aken

Paddlefish

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar

For the first time, six restaurants from Walt Disney World Resort hotels have joined the program’s growing line-up. Enjoy special menus at:

Jiko at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Wave at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boatwright’s Dining Hall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

The Turf Club at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

The Grand Floridian Café at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Olivia’s Café at Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Returning favorites include:

Canvas Restaurant & Market

The Capital Grille

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel

Morimoto Asia

Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Sharks Underwater Grill at SeaWorld Orlando

STK

Tapa Toro

Todd English's bluezoo at Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resorts

And that's just a small portion of the huge list of participating restaurants. This is seriously a great event for foodies!

The Charity

Even better, each year a local charity benefits from Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, receiving $1 from each meal served. This year, due to the immense growth and popularity of the program, Magical Dining Month will benefit two Orlando nonprofit organizations:

Freedom Ride, Inc., which offers therapeutic horseback riding programs that enrich the lives of children and adults with physical, emotional and learning disabilities.

BASE Camp Children’s Foundation, which provides a base of support for children and families who are facing the challenge of living with cancer and other life-threatening hematological illnesses.

The Details

This year’s restaurants encompass a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, and offer a menu and setting for every occasion. There are also a lot of vegetarian options this year, as well.

Reservations are recommended. When seated, request the Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month menus, and order your choices from it. It's super easy! No need to clip a coupon or anything.

For a full list of all participating restaurants, menus and OpenTable reservations visit OrlandoMagicalDining.com.

If you visit any of the restaurants and post to social media, be sure to tag @VisitOrlando, and follow them for more information.