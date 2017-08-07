Visitors Are Invited To A Countrywide Party In Mexico

Mexico Tourism Board

You’re in luck if you happen to be in Mexico on Sept. 16. Wherever you are down there, don’t be surprised if you’re invited to the likes of colorful fiestas, mariachi shows, block parties and sing-alongs in the cantinas while fireworks liven up the sky that night.

That’s because Sept. 16 is Mexico Independence Day, marking the day in 1810 when Father Miguel Hidalgo, in an impassioned speech in the little town of Dolores, urged Mexicans to rise up against the Spanish government. They did, sparking what became a 10-year war for independence.

Bob Schulman Church in Dolores where Father Hidalgo gave ‘El Grito.’

Kicking off a national celebration in Mexico City, the Mexican president will ring a bell and repeat Father Hidalgo’s iconic “Cry of Dolores.” In past years, better than a half-million merry-makers have turned out for the presidential event followed by musical performances and one of the world’s most spectacular fireworks shows.

Similar celebrations staged around Father Hidalgo’s cry (called “El Grito”) will take place in cities across the country. Out on the Yucatan Peninsula at Campeche, for example, tourists are welcome to join townsfolk whooping it up at the city’s Moch-Couho Plaza next to the government palace. Down in Acapulco, you can join join the locals’ joyful chanting (all you need to do is shout “Viva” when everyone else does). Then enjoy the fireworks, visit food booths along the pier and party until dawn.

Bob Schulman Historic bell rung by Father Hidalgo displayed in Dolores.

Here’s a sampling of festivities planned at some of the top hotels in Cancun: At the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach guests can see a live TV broadcast of the Independence Day ceremony in Mexico City; at the Live Aqua, a “Chef’s Parade” will spotlight the celebration at a poolside food-tasting; and at the Grand Oasis, a special “Grito de Independencia” celebration will feature a Mexican “kermasse” or block party by the pool and garden.