Visual Hierarchy In Web Design – Tactics To Boost Conversion

To attract attention and make your website appealing to users, you need to make sure that your interface is user-friendly and straightforward to navigate. The visual hierarchy allows you to organize the information and elements featured at your page in such a way that the user can quickly figure out the new interface and identify the main from the secondary things. Thus, it is highly essential for usability.

How does it work? In the process of creating a visual hierarchy, you must take into account the priority of some aspects in the interface regarding their value - from the most to the less important ones. A visual hierarchy tells the user what structure the page has and creates logical links between all of its elements.

How does it help the user? The visual hierarchy allows the user to study and perceive new material readily. Well-built hierarchy of elements on the page allow you to find the information you are interested in quickly, thanks to the fact that the elements of the semantic blocks are more cohesive and have a noticeable title.

How Does The Example Of Good Visual Hierarchy Look?

Consider this quite simple, but obvious example – the hierarchy of HTML code headers from H1 to H6: H1 is the largest and the most readable part of the text, and the subtitle H6 is the smallest because it is hierarchically less critical than the first heading. Using different sizes of text, the creators of the website focus the user's attention on the most priority points in the text and thus achieve the necessary response to the content.

This method increases the readability. It is evident that if your page contains the text, size of which is determined by the significance of information, it is more convenient for users’ perception than if you had plain, same-sized text all over the page.

How To Create Visual Hierarchy Correctly?

What to do to boost the conversion? Size, color, contrast, layout, vertical rhythm, and alignment – all these properties of blocks and elements contained on the page build a hierarchy. Below, I will tell you about all of the critical factors that will help you boost the conversion and create a high-quality visual hierarchy that will bring desired results. Let’s take a look at the top six key factors.

1. Size

Large elements on the pages attract the attention of the user in the first place because they stand out against the background of the rest of the text. The larger the element, the higher its value is – the more weight it has. Conversely, smaller components are of less importance. This allows you to distinguish the structure of the page, highlight more significant blocks, and navigate the page better if we are talking about the web interface.

2. Color

It is an equally important tool in defining the visual hierarchy. It allows you to draw attention to more important blocks in the design of the page to create the correct color hierarchy, you need to experiment and pick colors from less saturated to more vivid. After a few attempts, you should be able to find a suitable color scheme that will work perfectly for you and attract the needed attention to your source.

3. Contrast

The contrast can also determine the hierarchical priority of the elements. If one part has a dark background, while the nearest one has a lighter background, then it is obvious that the first one will be more noticeable to the user. Contrast is a very convenient tool for highlighting essential elements on a page. You can make the title more contrast than the rest of the content. Or, the date in the news line can be less contrasting than the headline of the news, since it carries a lower semantic load.

4. Layout

The properly applied arrangement of the elements can visually separate the blocks, or vice versa, intuitively bringing them closer, saying that the elements have something to do with each other. The arrangement of the components can group the individual parts of the interface into blocks, thereby indicating their belonging to each other.

5. Vertical rhythm

Vertical rhythm is one of the leading components of a competent interface. Items in lists, the ratio of the header to the content, the height of the content lines – all of these factors allows the user to navigate the information and understand it easily. How to create a perfect vertical rhythm? Personally, I recommend that you set the distance between the content lines, but the distance between the lines should be no more than the distance between the header and the text. And the distance between the blocks’ headers and the text should be greater than the distance between the main heading and the content.

6. Alignment

Aligning the elements relative to each other can also determine their value on the page: it is obvious that the block, which stands apart from the other blocks is the main one.

How Important Is The Content?

All of the above-mentioned things are important factors for the conversion boost, but you should never forget about the quality of the content! Even the most perfectly created and thought out hierarchy will not bring you the desired result if you neglect the value of the provided content!

Why is it so important? Well, you can draw the users’ attention and get them interested in your website, but as soon as they realize that the provided content is of poor quality, contains mistakes, does not make any sense or does not deliver any significant information – they will leave your page! Thus, content that you provide should be your top priority!

Final Words