Visual search adoption for consumer spaces beyond general e-commerce

Recently, Google announced new badges in its image search a day after Pinterest updated its app so that its visual search feature is at the front-and-center. This comes a few months after Pinterest announced Pinterest Lens in February, which allows a user to take a photo of an object with his/her phone and see related objects in the search results, and also after Google’s announcement of Google Lens in May, which uses machine learning to do a real-time visual search through your phone’s camera lens.

Although Google and Pinterest lead in visual search, other e-commerce-focused tech companies have developed visual search as part of their search functions as well. Back in 2014, Amazon added an image recognition feature as part of its mobile app. This July, eBay announced its plan to unveil two AI-powered visual search features for its mobile app, coming out later this year.

So far, the overwhelmingly obvious use case of visual search is for general e-commerce purposes. Companies want users to be able to search for and eventually purchase products through visual search, whether it be a large tech company like Google or Pinterest building their own visual search functions or a legacy retail company like West Elm using a visual search API/services startup like Clarifai or Slyce.

In a world where a picture is literally worth a thousand words, it’s easy to see how visual search could help a user find a new pair of boots or a new sofa and how this translates into a new era of search for the consumer. Understandably, general e-commerce, especially in fashion and decor, are leading the way, for they are the industries that have the most diversity and specifications in its products. A study by Slyce shows that 39% of its visual search queries were for apparel and 31% were for home decor.

But beyond the general e-commerce use cases that are already pretty familiar to us, there are other spaces that could really benefit from adopting visual search moving forward: the discount clothing industry, brick and mortar retail, and fine art.

The discount clothing industry

In May, Wayfair launched its own visual search tool (“Search with Photo”) to help its shoppers find piece of furniture. Part of the strategy behind Wayfair’s new feature is to help Wayfair capture more sales from discount furniture shoppers who can now upload photos of high-end furniture onto Wayfair to see whether or not Wayfair offers a similar but cheaper alternative.

Similar to how Wayfair is trying to capture its discount segment, companies from the traditional discount clothing industry could also leverage visual search to help consumers encounter its products. Companies in this space range from retail chains like Designer Shoe Wearhouse and Burlington Coat Factor to fast fashion e-commerce companies like H&M and Forever 21. For the latter category, its products are famously known for being duplicationsthat arrive on the shelves faster than the high fashion runways’ originals from which they were copied. Adopting visual search seems like a natural move to help consumers search for high fashion duplication at low prices.

Brick and mortar retail

A promotional video for Google Lens released after Google I/O 2017 shows a real-time visual search of a user’s surroundings from their phone. The user points their phone at a storefront and a Google Maps result for the storefront comes up. The result contains information about the particular storefront such as its name, customer satisfaction rating, hours, etc., much like the current search results in Google Maps.

The combination of visual search with a map has the potential to draw online consumers to physical storefronts offline. It goes beyond the aforementioned example of real-time point-and-shoot search and can be used to enhance how paid search currently operates. For example, a retail brain could align its paid search to suggest that one of its products is available at a store near the consumer. It’s a way for retail brands to expand their omnichannel strategy to include both online and in-store pickups and for purely brick and mortar small businesses to draw more local foot traffic.

Fine art

Describing a piece of fine art with keywords can be quite difficult and is certainly more of a challenge than describing a blouse or a shirt with keywords. In May, visual search API/services startup Visii launched a visual search tool with Artimage, a digital image licensing platform for the UK visual arts space. For users who are browsing but have some visual preferences in mind, Artimage’s new visual search tool gives users the ability to comb through 15,000 images of artwork in less than 350 milliseconds and easily find unexpected gems.

Artimage isn’t the only one in the fine arts space looking to incorporate visual search into its business. Artfinder, an art marketplace startup based in London, has similar ambitions for the future. In the future, it’s easy to imagine somewhere like Artsy, which catalogues over 1,800 commercial galleries, adopt a visual search tool to help its users discover artwork based on certain visual or stylistic preferences.